Vigil honors victims of Dallas apartment explosion that killed three and injured five

More than 100 people gathered Friday night at a high school near the sealed‑off blast zone to honor the victims of the deadly explosion at The Clyde apartments in Oak Cliff.

The vigil – filled with hymns, prayers, and candles – brought together neighbors, local leaders, and pastors, many of whom were personally connected to those who died.

Just down the street, the debris field marks where three people were killed and five others injured when an explosion and fire tore through the complex earlier in the day.

Remembering Sylvia Collins

Sylvia Collins

Among those honored was Sylvia Collins, a Democratic Party precinct chair known for her energy, advocacy, and signature raised‑fist rally pose.

State Rep. Cassandra Garcia‑Hernandez reflected on the loss, saying she couldn't imagine taking another "fist‑up photo" with Collins.

State Sen. Royce West urged the community to remember Collins by continuing the work she championed.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the other two victims, believed to be a young woman and her toddler.

Search and Recovery Complete, Cause Still Unknown

Dallas Fire‑Rescue Chief Justin Ball confirmed that the search and recovery phase is complete, though he declined to comment on whether construction crews digging near the property may have struck a natural gas line before the blast.

Ball also defended the actions of firefighters who were on scene for up to 10 minutes before the explosion without ordering evacuations. He said crews first had to locate the source of the gas odor, secure a water supply, and gear up before they could begin clearing the building.

Lawsuit Filed Against Atmos Energy

One survivor has already filed a lawsuit against Atmos Energy, accusing the utility of failing to properly monitor for gas leaks. Attorney Sadi Antonmattei‑Goitia said incidents like this "don't happen without bad decisions being made."

Atmos did not respond to questions about the lawsuit but issued a statement saying the company's "hearts go out to the people who were tragically lost, their families, and everyone who has been impacted."