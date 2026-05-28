Families reeling after Dallas apartment explosion

As families search for answers and their loved ones after a Dallas apartment building explosion, many are also trying to figure out what comes next.

Kacee Brocker is grateful that her family is safe and she has relatives she can stay with, but on Thursday night, she's trying to come to terms with losing pretty much everything they own. She still hasn't been able to find their cat, Shirley.

Shirley the cat Kaycee Brocker

"I've been sitting over there crying for several hours," she said. "I don't know what to do. Like everything. This is all I have right here."

Brocker said she had just moved into her apartment at The Clyde last week. Thursday afternoon, she returned home to find it consumed by a massive fire sparked by an explosion.

"I think it's 23 units," she said. "I mean, I have just been in shock because I don't know, I don't know, I literally don't know what to do with myself."

"I heard a big explosion, and I thought it was my air conditioner unit," Jorge Moreno said.

Moreno lives next to the complex and said crews had been working in the area. Thursday, he was traumatized watching families try to escape.

"I feel lucky right now because I'm still alive, but I feel sorry for the people who got trapped," he said. "I saw a little girl crying because she didn't see her mother and father, but I don't know if the father of her made it. I feel sorry for her."

He said one of his friends was taken to the hospital.

"She's going to be all right," he said. "I think she is going to make it."

Adamson High School is now serving as a reunification center for families impacted by the explosion. Brocker spent most of the day there.

She said she's been in contact with property management, but said that they're overwhelmed trying to determine who is still unaccounted for.

"I'm glad to be alive," she said. "I know that's really the most important thing."

Brocker said her mother was at her apartment on Wednesday and mentioned smelling gas.

"I didn't think anything about it," she said. "I honestly don't know how to feel."

She still has a lot of questions.