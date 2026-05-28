Large fire, possible explosion destroy Dallas apartment building with at least one person hospitalized, DFR says

A large fire and possible explosion at a Dallas apartment building promoted a massive response from Dallas Fire-Rescue on Thursday afternoon.

The address, 409 E 9th St., corresponds to the El Ricardo apartment building. It is located just east of the Bishop Arts neighborhood, north of the Dallas Zoo and south of downtown.

Video from CBS News Texas Chopper shows a severely damaged building with flames and thick black smoke pouring from the wreckage.

In a statement, Dallas Fire-Rescue said the fire was the result of a reported explosion, but the details are still unconfirmed. Nearly 100 firefighters are on the scene, with the first call coming at 12:47 p.m.

By 2:30 p.m. 71 units were on scene the 4-alarm incident.

One person has been taken to a hospital, DFR said, but the number could change depending on how many people were home at the time of the incident.

CBS News Texas reporter Marissa Armas spoke with a witness who said he heard a huge boom and saw several people running and yelling from the scene. He said a man saved a girl from one of the buildings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.