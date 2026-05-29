Mission Oak Cliff collecting donations to help families impacted by deadly Dallas apartment explosion: "Trying to rebuild"

The people of Oak Cliff are stepping up to help their neighbors after an apartment building explosion Thursday killed three people, including a child, and injured at least five others. Officials said recovery efforts are underway on Friday to find those unaccounted for.

At Mission Oak Cliff, a church and food distribution center, donations are being collected for residents impacted by the deadly incident.

Organizer and pastor Gannon Sims says the nonprofit is currently helping 23 families, and Mission Oak Cliff will be holding a donation drive from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 29.

"Folks are trying to rebuild their lives, and we're working with the city to get lists of exactly what each family needs, so we can begin helping them rebuild their lives," Sims said.

Sims shared that Mission Oak Cliff is collecting clothes, gift cards and baby supplies. You can also donate here.

Woman grateful to be alive, family safe

CBS News Texas spoke with a resident, Kacee Brocker, on Thursday, who said she was out running errands when the explosion happened at her building.

She shared she's trying to come to terms with losing pretty much everything she and her family own, but is grateful to be safe. She still hasn't been able to find their cat, Shirley.

"I've been sitting over there crying for several hours," she said. "I don't know what to do. Like everything. This is all I have right here."

Brocker said she had just moved into the apartment building, The Clyde, last week.

Reunification center set up for families

W.H. Adamson High School, located in the 300 block of East 9th Street, is now serving as a reunification center for families affected by the explosion. Brocker spent most of Thursday there.

CBS News Texas also spoke to a woman who said her friend, Sylvia Collins, is one of the victims who remains unaccounted for after the blast. Collins is known as a community advocate and is the precinct chair of the Dallas County Democratic Party.

Many families and loved ones are holding onto hope as Dallas Fire-Rescue remains on scene Friday to thoroughly search through the debris.