Burned resident sues Atmos Energy after deadly Clyde Apartments explosion in Dallas

Atmos Energy is facing its first lawsuit over Thursday's Dallas apartment explosion that killed three and injured five, attorneys for a severely burned resident said Friday.

Kherkher Garcia, LLP filed the suit alleging the utility ignored warning signs of a gas leak before the Clyde Apartments erupted, accusing Atmos of failing to act on known dangers that led to the deadly blast, which also claimed the life of a child.

According to the law firm, resident Onecimo Ponce Mendoza was asleep after working a night shift, woke to a loud noise, encountered fire and smoke, and escaped with his roommate while suffering severe burns and smoke inhalation.

The suit claims Atmos failed to monitor gas conditions, ignored known risks, and did not warn residents about potential leaks.

Firm cites history of tragedies

The firm's founding partner, Jesus Garcia, Jr., criticized Atmos for a history of preventable tragedies and vowed to pursue accountability and maximum damages.

"Atmos Energy is the source of far too many deaths and severe injuries year after year," Garcia said. "Atmos Energy routinely fails to conduct operations in a safe manner consistent with policies and procedures for working at or on a property where natural gas is present, which has resulted in countless preventable tragedies."

The lawsuit seeks compensation for past and future pain and suffering, impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish, medical expenses, and medical monitoring.

Atmos cites third‑party line damage

Atmos has not released a statement regarding the lawsuit, but has said a construction crew unrelated to the company damaged a natural gas line near the property. Gas service in the immediate area has been shut off, and Atmos crews remain on site.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.