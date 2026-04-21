Dallas pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts says trampoline accident nearly paralyzed her: "I heard several pops in my neck."

Dallas pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts said she suffered a fractured neck and spinal injuries in a trampoline accident, calling it a near-paralyzing ordeal as she begins a weeks-long recovery.

In a social media post on Sunday, Jakes Roberts said she was playing a game with her daughter on the trampoline and landed on her neck.

"Instantly, I heard several pops in my neck," Jakes Roberts' post read.

She said her daughter called her husband, who then called 911.

Jakes Roberts said she went to two different hospitals and had several scans done, which showed she had fractured her neck, herniated discs and endangered her spine.

She shared her story, thanking God throughout.

"One disc up or one disc lower, and this would've been a different testimony," her post read.

Jakes Roberts said her recovery is expected to take at least four to six weeks.

"I'm soaking up the presence and kindness of God and in the love of friends and family," she said.

Pictured in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace and sunglasses, she jokingly used a phrase that's going viral on TikTok that said, despite her wearing the brace and moving slowly, "just know that I'm still the birthday."

Jakes Roberts, who's the daughter of Dallas' Potter's House founder T.D. Jakes, and her husband Toure Roberts, were officially installed as co-senior pastors of Potter's House in July of 2025.