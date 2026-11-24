Dallas police are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with the deadly shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night.

Investigators said Marquize Lacy, 24, is wanted for his involvement in a shooting in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street. Three people were killed and several others were injured. Police said Lacy is wanted for shooting at a vehicle.

Police said they are actively searching for Lacy and are urging him to turn himself in.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Rojas at 214-671-3598 or email boz.rojas@dallaspolice.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

Marquize Lacy Dallas Police Department

Deep Ellum Halloween night shootings

The South Crowdus Street shooting was one in a series of three shootings that happened in Deep Ellum as crowds of people were out celebrating Halloween.

The first shooting unfolded at about 12:20 a.m. on Elm Street near Good Latimer Expressway, which left 20-year-old Isaiah Boling dead.

Just after 1 a.m., a gunman fired into a crowd of people outside of a convenience store on Main Street, leaving seven people injured. Police announced the arrest of Yancy for that shooting.

At 1:35 a.m., DPD said gunfire erupted along Commerce Street near South Crowdus Street, leaving three people dead. The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified those victims as 28-year-old Unique Benjamin, 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott and 25-year-old Anthony Martin. Dallas police previously announced that 18-year-old Justin Murdock has been charged as an alleged shooter.

Arrests made after Deep Ellum shootings

Murdock, who was identified through witness statements and surveillance videos, including Flock cameras in the area, was the second person arrested in the Nov. 1 shootings.

Police said 27-year-old David Dashaun Yancy turned himself in to police after surveillance footage captured him firing into a crowd, injuring seven people. He faces federal and state charges, including felony possession of a firearm.

Treyveion Demby was arrested in connection with the trio of shootings. Authorities said he has four previous aggravated robbery convictions and was charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm after allegedly pointing a loaded handgun toward Main Street during the violence. Demby's arrest has not been directly linked to the shootings.

Comeaux said police are still searching for suspects and hope to speak with additional witnesses.

"Operation Deep Cover" announced after Deep Ellum shootings

After the shootings, officials announced a multi-agency operation, "Operation Deep Cover."

Under the operation, law enforcement officers will cover Deep Ellum in both uniform and plain clothes. Uniformed officers will provide a visible presence to deter violence. Plain-clothes officers will operate alongside them, "so that those intending to commit crimes cannot tell when they are being watched."

Operation Deep Cover includes agents and officers from the FBI, ATF, DEA, the U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Dallas Police Department, according to the new release.

In response to the recent violence, the Deep Ellum Foundation recently hosted two town halls to hear concerns and discuss solutions and added security.

The foundation said that since the beginning of the year, eight businesses have closed, nine have opened, and four more are on the way.