In Deep Ellum, there's a major push to make the entertainment district safer. This comes after three separate shootings over Halloween weekend left four people dead and 15 others injured.

Now, two businesses are closing their doors, raising new concerns about the neighborhood's future.

This Saturday, Deep Ellum is hosting a block party featuring free live music. The owners of Louie Louie's Dueling Piano Bar are hopeful it'll bring more visitors to the area. They say business has really slowed since the deadly Halloween shootings.

"We don't even know how we're going to make payroll," said Ron Wilson, co-owner of Louie Louie's Dueling Piano Bar. "Every week has been a struggle. It's been a ghost town. Nobody on the streets except for police officers."

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Hawkers Asian Street Food has announced that it will permanently close its Deep Ellum location after five years. The company didn't specify why.

Armoury is also closing. Co-owner Dan Murry says this is because of "crime, street closures, and a forced cultural shift towards a 'club' atmosphere in Deep Ellum."

"Unfortunately, it just became too difficult to operate," Murry said.

"I mean that's sad," Wilson said. "That's sad for the neighborhood, and we're sad to see Armoury go because those guys have been around here about as long as we have."

Wilson says one of the biggest problems is people gathering outside businesses with no intention of going in.

"The big groups of kids that are hanging out in the parking lot, and that is where all of the gang activity breaks out because somebody has a skirmish over this or that," said Joey Hamende, co-owner of Louie Louie's Dueling Piano Bar.

In response to the recent violence, the Deep Ellum Foundation recently hosted two town halls to hear concerns and discuss solutions.

The Deep Ellum Foundation says it will have added security this weekend, with police continuing their expanded efforts.

"The thing that concerns me the most is it's about to get cold and we never have any problems when it's cold ... I'm worried and concerned they're going to think okay, we solved it ... then when May hits and it's warm, here we go again," Wilson said.

He wants to see consistency.

The Deep Ellum Foundation says that since the beginning of the year, eight businesses have closed, nine have opened and four more are on the way.