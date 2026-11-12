Dallas police to announce arrest in deadly Deep Ellum Halloween shooting

The Dallas Police Department announced that it arrested a suspect in a triple homicide shooting that took place in Deep Ellum in the early hours of Nov. 1. Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Justin Murdock.

Chief Daniel Comeaux will provide more specifics at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

The triple homicide was the last in a series of three shootings that happened in Deep Ellum as crowds of people were out celebrating Halloween.

The first shooting unfolded at about 12:20 a.m. on Elm Street near Good Latimer Expressway, which left 20-year-old Isaiah Boling dead. Earlier this week, DPD said it was working to identify three "persons of interest" in that case.

Just after 1 a.m. a gunman fired into a crowd of people outside of a convenience store on Main Street, leaving seven people injured. Last week, police announced the arrest of David Yancy for that shooting.

At 1:35 a.m., DPD said gunfire erupted along Commerce Street near South Crowdus Street, leaving three people dead. The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified those victims as 28-year-old Unique Benjamin, 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott and 25-year-old Anthony Martin.