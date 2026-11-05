Officials urge Deep Ellum suspects to surrender after man faces 7 mass shooting counts

Federal and Dallas authorities are urging those involved in a deadly Halloween weekend outbreak of violence in Deep Ellum to turn themselves in, warning that investigators already have surveillance video, photographs and other evidence identifying suspects.

Officials say those who cooperate now could receive more favorable treatment than those who wait to be arrested.

"We know who we're looking for," Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said, joining U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould of the Northern District of Texas and other officials in issuing the call.

"Your only chance at some leniency is to start cooperating on the others there that night that committed violence," Raybould said.

"And if we find you, it's going to be a lot worse," Raybould warned.

CBS News Texas

Four people were killed and 15 others injured in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum early Sunday, authorities said.

Charges filed in shooting that wounded seven

According to authorities, 31-year-old David Yancy has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault – mass shooting, a first-degree felony. Yancy is also facing a federal firearms charge in connection with this case.

Raybould said surveillance footage captured Yancy pulling a handgun from his waistband before firing 11 rounds indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds celebrating Halloween weekend.

Security cameras around Deep Ellum captured Yancy during and before he apparently opened fire at random, according to authorities.

After authorities released an image of Yancy Wednesday to the media, they say he contacted Dallas police, where he turned himself in and was taken to jail. Yancy was on probation at the time for child endangerment and had an active warrant for a violation.

"Only by the grace of God and immediate response," authorities aren't "talking about seven more funerals," Raybould said.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Raybould said another person appeared to communicate with Yancy before the gunfire. Investigators are examining whether others were involved.

Yancy surrendered to authorities, Raybould said.

"To the seven victims and their families, our prayers are with you as you recover from this tragedy," Raybould said. "Our office offers victim witness, victim assistant services, and we've deployed those resources to help you on your journey to recovery."

In a separate case, Treyveion Dionte Demby, who authorities said has four previous aggravated robbery convictions, was charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm after allegedly pointing a loaded handgun toward Main Street during the violence.

Authorities have not directly linked Demby's arrest to the shootings.

Two other shootings from Halloween weekend remain under active investigation, Raybould said.

Police continue crackdown in Deep Ellum

During Thursday's news conference, Raybould announced developments in Operation Deep Cover, a joint federal, state, and local initiative launched three days earlier to combat violence in Deep Ellum.

"When offenders treat our crowded streets like shooting ranges, we will step in," Raybould said.

Comeaux warned that additional video and photographic evidence continues to arrive.

"We will find you. We will bring you to justice for all the bad things you did that night," Comeaux said.

Comeaux encouraged suspects to come forward voluntarily, saying, "The first one who comes always gets the best deal."

Meanwhile, Comeaux said Dallas police plan additional street closures in Deep Ellum this weekend.

Officers will also crack down on people loitering in parking lots.

"If you come into Deep Ellum, go to an establishment – eat, have a cocktail, dance, enjoy yourself," Comeaux said. "Just hanging out in parking lots, we're not going to allow that."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.