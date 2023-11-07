Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police officer Aleia Burley arrested on child endangerment charge

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police officer Aleia Burley was arrested on a child endangerment charge out of Carrollton, according to law enforcement officials. 

She was taken into custody on Nov. 7. 

Burley, who has served in the department since 2021, was off-duty at the time of the alleged offense. She's  assigned to the South Central Patrol Division. 

She is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Carrollton Police Department for comment. 

First published on November 7, 2023 / 3:47 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.