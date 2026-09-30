Flock to keep hundreds of cameras in Dallas on for next 90 days, police department says

The Dallas Police Department says more than 300 Flock cameras that were originally set to go offline earlier this month will be kept online by the tech company for at least another 90 days.

The announcement on Wednesday was shared by the department following a meeting with DPD leadership and representatives from Flock. Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux and Flock CEO Garrett Langley were among those present for what a department statement said was a discussion around the use of the technology and concerns around the cameras.

Dallas Police said Flock agreed to keep cameras that were originally funded by state grants online during the discussion, which it said also included a conversation about Flock's policies governing data uploads, auditing safeguards meant to address possible misuses, and reporting and accountability requirements.

"Technology can be an important tool in keeping Dallas safe, but we also have a responsibility to understand how that technology and the information it collects are being used and protected," Chief Comeaux said in a statement shared by the department. "Today's conversation allowed us to address our concerns directly and better understand the safeguards Flock has in place."

"The Dallas Police Department has been an important partner, and we value the relationship we've built with the department," Langley said in a statement. "We're proud of the impact our technology has had in helping Dallas PD solve crimes, locate missing people, and keep the community safe. We appreciated the opportunity to meet with Chief Comeaux and his team and look forward to continuing our work together."

Why are Flock cameras controversial?

Flock's cameras are automated license plate readers that capture a vehicle's license plate along with the time and location at which it was recorded. The information is stored in a searchable database that law enforcement can use during investigations.

While supporters say the technology helps police quickly solve crimes and find missing people, critics have raised concerns about surveillance and reports of misuse by law enforcement agencies in some communities nationwide. Most of the concerns followed in the wake of a Washington Post report that police officers were accused in 46 cases of improperly using access to Flock's license plate camera network, in some instances allegedly stalking women.

Langley sat down with CBS News in a recent interview, where he acknowledged the potential for misuse and said new safety measures are coming, including cutting data storage and audits to flag possible exploitation of the technology.

"Hindsight tends to be very clear," Langley said. "And I think, of course, we could have done more earlier, and we listen, and we learn, and we'll continue to move forward because until everyone has an equal level of safety in this country, we have work to do."

Langley defended his company and the service it provides law enforcement agencies with its network of 120,000 cameras around the country that record license plate numbers and other details from passing vehicles.

"It gets to this issue that when you are given power, which many people are, particularly in law enforcement, you should have higher standards of accountability," Langley said. "And so, I don't think that Flock created police abuse. I think we're the first company to ever shine a light on it and build the tools to find it."

Flock said it has made changes in response to the growing concerns. The company previously said it is reducing the default period of time data will be retained from 30 days to seven days. However, if data is tied to an investigation that needs more time, it can be preserved in a setting it calls "Evidence Mode."

The company also said every search of its data will now require a case code to be entered beforehand. But that can be overridden in an emergency, like if a child goes missing.

How have North Texas communities responded?

DPD has 684 cameras, of which 321 are funded by state grants. Earlier this month, the Dallas City Council rejected a budget proposal that would have eliminated funding for the remaining Flock cameras. After that vote, police defended the program by highlighting results and reporting that the cameras had helped solve 49 homicide cases since 2023.

However, other communities in North Texas have opted to shut off their cameras. The City of Wylie voted to discontinue its Flock program and plans to stop using the cameras when its contract expires at the end of October. Hood County also shut down and covered its Flock cameras in August following community concerns.