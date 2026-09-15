Dallas police won't shut down Flock cameras despite funding deadline, seek alternative funding

The Dallas Police Department says it's not deactivating hundreds of state-funded Flock cameras that were scheduled to go offline on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the department said DPD is exploring other ways to fund its 684 cameras, of which 321 were scheduled to go dark. The issue is now under review by the city attorney's office.

What are Flock cameras?

The license plate reader cameras capture vehicle information in a national database and are used by investigators to track vehicles linked to crimes.

Their future has become a hot topic at city hall.

Earlier this month, the Dallas City Council rejected a budget proposal that would have eliminated funding for the remaining Flock cameras that were not scheduled to go offline on Tuesday.

After that vote, police defended the program by highlighting results and reporting that the cameras had helped solve 49 homicide cases since 2023.

Privacy and data concerns

But concerns over privacy and government surveillance have led some other communities to walk away from the Flock program.

The city of Wylie has voted to end its program when its contract expires next month.

And in August, Hood County shut down and covered its flock cameras following community concerns.