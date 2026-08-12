3 Georgia deputies arrested after allegedly using Flock cameras to stalk people they knew

Three former Bibb County deputies have been arrested after an internal audit found they allegedly used license plate reader data to track people they knew for personal reasons.

Coznavian Stubbs, Joseph Callaway and Toni Lewis were arrested and booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on Aug. 10, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the three cases were separate. Each involved someone with whom the deputy had a personal relationship at the time.

Callaway was charged with violating his oath of office, improperly requesting or sharing criminal history information, unlawfully retaining license plate data and three counts of stalking.

Stubbs was charged with violating his oath of office, unlawfully retaining license plate data and one count of stalking. Lewis faces the same charges.

Stubbs and Lewis resigned as patrol deputies during the investigation. Callaway resigned as a K-9 deputy shortly after his arrest.

Sheriff David Davis said the agency began its internal audit after Flock Safety alerted officials to possible irregularities involving the system.

"The public entrusts law enforcement with access to powerful technology and sensitive information, and with that trust comes an absolute responsibility to use those resources only for legitimate law enforcement purposes," Davis said.

The cases remain under investigation. The sheriff's office asked anyone with information to contact the agency.

Atlanta police audit officers' use of license plate readers

The Atlanta Police Department is also reviewing how its officers use license plate reader technology, according to a department news release.

APD described the review as a proactive audit and said it is still underway. The department did not release further details but said it would provide more information when appropriate after the audit is complete.