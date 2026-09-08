Dallas leaders revisit Flock cameras amid ongoing privacy debate

Dallas city leaders are set to get an update Tuesday on the city's use of Flock cameras, a technology that has become the focus of a growing debate over public safety and privacy.

The Dallas Police Department will brief council members on how the cameras are used, how the technology has solved crimes and plans for the program moving forward.

What are Flock cameras?

Flock cameras are automated license plate readers that capture a vehicle's license plate along with the time and location at which it was recorded. The information is stored in a searchable database that law enforcement can use during investigations.

Supporters said the cameras help police quickly identify vehicles connected to crimes and locate missing people. Critics, however, have raised concerns about surveillance and reports of misuse by law enforcement agencies in some communities nationwide.

Funding challenges threaten camera network

The future of the program remains uncertain.

Last week, the Dallas City Council rejected a budget proposal that would have eliminated funding for more than 300 Flock cameras across the city.

The debate comes as nearly half of Dallas' Flock camera network is expected to go offline next week. Dallas police said 321 of the department's 684 cameras are no longer eligible for state funding after Texas paused grant support over privacy concerns and reports of misuse.

Dallas police highlight successes

According to presentation materials posted ahead of Tuesday's meeting, Dallas police reported that Flock data is not shared with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The agency is not listed among federal partners that can access information collected by Dallas cameras.

City data showed the technology has helped investigators solve 49 homicide cases since 2023.

Police also pointed out a case involving a missing person from Crowley who had dementia. Investigators located the person's vehicle in Dallas using a Flock camera and found the individual nearby before reuniting them with family members.

What's next?

Tuesday's briefing at 1p.m. is expected to give city leaders a clearer picture of the program's effectiveness and future in Dallas.

Other North Texas communities moving away from Flock

Some local governments in North Texas have already decided to end their use of the technology.

The City of Wylie voted to discontinue its Flock program and plans to stop using the cameras when its contract expires at the end of October.

Hood County also shut down and covered its Flock cameras in August following community concerns.