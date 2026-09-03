Dallas City Council rejects budget proposal to end Flock camera funding

The Dallas City Council struck down a budget proposal on Wednesday night that would have defunded more than 300 Flock cameras in the city. The decision comes one day after the police department announced nearly half of its cameras will go offline in two weeks.

The state paused funding for the tool over privacy concerns and reported misuse by law enforcement.

The Dallas Police Department said 321 of its 684 cameras are no longer eligible for that money.

Council member Adam Bazaldua proposed eliminating $1.5 million from the general fund to remove the rest of the Flock cameras. He said while he supports DPD, he believes there's a better way.

"And ultimately, it's going to come down to whether or not we believe that there's a reward that outweighs the risk that's been posed. But my argument is that there are other products out there for us to still embrace technology and still give the police department adequate tools to solve crime," Bazaldua said. "That doesn't require us to be a part of a mass network and allow for our network to be accessed from other people."

Council members rejected Bazaldua's proposal, saying the use of Flock cameras improves efficiency and helps solve crimes. And they don't want to take it away.

North Texas cities, counties opting to ditch Flock cameras

Last month, the city of Wylie voted not to renew its contract with Flock over the same issues presented in Dallas – privacy and data concerns.

The city began using Flock in August 2024. According to the Wylie Police Department, the annual cost for six license plate reader cameras is about $27,000.

The city's contract with Flock expires on Oct. 31. The cameras are expected to be removed around that time.

Also in early August, Hood County shut down and covered Flock cameras after residents raised concerns.