Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux clarifies immigration stance amid criticism

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux is taking on criticism following comments made during a recent interview about his department's stance on immigration enforcement.

It was last week that Comeaux was seen and heard on a Fox News interview saying, "Pick another city. Don't come to Dallas, you are not welcome."

While he was asked about immigration enforcement earlier in the interview, he said those words weren't aimed directly at immigrants in the country illegally, as many were led to believe.

During a news conference late last week, the city's top cop addressed those comments.

"That message is for all the felon warrants out there," said Comeaux. "That's who that message was to."

He clarified his stance on immigration and working with federal law enforcement partners.

"Our stance hasn't changed since I've been here," Comeaux said. "I've said the exact same thing every time about immigration. We're going to do the right thing. We're going to do our jobs, and we will not be searching for immigrants. We have no special programs where we are searching for immigrants."

He did say Dallas police would be willing to assist all federal agencies that request help, including immigration authorities.

"If DEA, FBI, ATF, HSI, ERO needs our assistance as a law enforcement partner, we will be there to help them," said Comeaux.

It's the same stance that has been taken with previous Dallas police chiefs.

Former interim Dallas police chief emphasized community with immigration enforcement policy

In February, then-interim chief Michael Igo highlighted the importance of trust between law enforcement and the community for public safety, telling the community that officers will not inquire about immigration status unless necessary for specific investigations.

"Trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve is essential to public safety," Igo said. "All persons should know that they should never hesitate to report crimes, seek help, or cooperate with police."

He emphasized the department's priorities, including investigating crimes, responding to emergencies, reducing violent crimes, and protecting constitutional rights. He reiterated that Dallas PD will not participate in immigration enforcement efforts but will assist in the arrest of individuals wanted for criminal offenses, regardless of their immigration status.

Igo also said that arrests and raids would not be carried out in churches, schools or hospitals, but said that illegal immigrants with outstanding warrants were at risk of deportation.

Afterward, Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation and issued a formal request for records concerning the Department's "refusal to comply with state and federal immigration laws."

Trump's evolving immigration policies

In January, Trump signed off on local law enforcement assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enforce federal immigration laws. He also threatened to withhold federal funding from "sanctuary cities."

As the Trump administration implements new strategies to reshape U.S. immigration policies, conditions for undocumented migrants, including those attending court hearings for legal status, have become more hostile, prompting some asylum-seekers to reconsider continuing their cases or to leave voluntarily.

ICE agents arrest immigrants at Dallas courthouse

At the Dallas federal courthouse and federal courthouses around the country, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been arresting immigrants who show up for their scheduled hearings.

According to attorneys, this is part of a new tactic by the Trump administration to fast-track the removal of migrants who arrived in the U.S. in the past two years. With millions caught in the backlog, it can normally take years for those seeking relief to go through the immigration court process.

Under the direction of the Department of Homeland Security, ICE attorneys are dropping cases against some migrants, removing their temporary protected status, and making them immediately eligible for arrest and deportation. This is happening during what's called a master calendar docket, a check-in early in the immigration case process.

DHS defends immigration policy shift

In an emailed statement to CBS News Texas, the Department of Homeland Security wrote:

"Secretary Noem is reversing Biden's catch-and-release policy that allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be let loose on American streets. This administration is once again implementing the rule of law.

"Most aliens who illegally entered the United States within the past two years are subject to expedited removals. Biden ignored this legal fact and chose to release millions of illegal aliens, including violent criminals, into the country with a notice to appear before an immigration judge. ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been.