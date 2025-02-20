Interim Dallas police chief to give statement on immigration

Interim Dallas Police Chief Michael Igo is expected to give a statement on immigration Thursday at 4 p.m.

Dallas Police Department Interim Chief Michael Igo CBS News Texas

You can watch the live feed from the Dallas Police Headquarters in the YouTube player by clicking HERE.

This follows a series of meetings that began last week to reassure immigrant communities in North Texas that police officers will not participate in deportation raids or arrests.

Three meetings have taken place in the DFW area: one in Irving, another in White Settlement, and one at a church in Southeast Dallas. At these meetings, Interim Chief Igo emphasized that his officers would not assist in any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids or arrests.

The final meeting is scheduled for tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Unidos, 802 S. Buckner Blvd.

Igo has previously warned that undocumented immigrants with active criminal warrants are at risk of deportation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.