Dallas police release body cam footage, new info in SWAT shooting of man with multiple aliases who provided security for Jasmine Crockett

Dallas police confirmed Monday that the man killed by SWAT last week was 39-year-old Diamon-Maziarre Robinson, also known as Mike King, who sources say served on U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's security team—a detail CBS News Texas first reported Friday.

Body cam footage shows standoff

Officers played the body cam videos from multiple officers showing when they first started pursuing Robinson in Downtown Dallas, and ended in a hospital parking garage.

The videos show Robinson refusing commands to surrender until finally he exits the vehicle and pulls a gun, followed by multiple gunshots from officers.

DPD believes the shooting was justified. But there are many other pieces to this story.

Police say they received a bulletin from Irving police on Feb. 17 about a black GMC Yukon that was reported to have stolen military license plates. The investigation into who was driving it began.

Criminal history and active warrants

The investigation led to the discovery of a vast masquerade involving a man with multiple aliases who turned out to be Crockett's bodyguard.

During the death investigation, police found 11 weapons and said that the firearm he had pointed at officers was stolen. They also found fake uniforms and fake ID badges and said Robinson was claiming to work for some fictitious dignitary protection agency.

Police also said that the Yukon Robinson was escorting Crockett in had flashing red and blue emergency lights, which would be illegal.

Dallas police confirmed that Robinson had multiple felony convictions for theft and auto theft from 2009 to 2017, and that he had active warrants out for his arrest when he was killed. They said his use of aliases made him hard to track.

"He was very good at hiding his true identity, and through great police work from the intelligence unit in the Irving police, through technology, we were able to determine who his real identity was," said Dallas Police Deputy Chief William Griffith. "But he had been living this for many years, as this 'Mike King.'"

As for the business he ran for off-duty officer employment, Dallas PD said it was registered with the state, which is why they allowed their officers to use it.

Crockett breaks silence after security team member killed by Dallas SWAT

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett issued a statement Monday after it was confirmed that a man shot and killed by Dallas police last week had worked on her security team, as well as being a familiar figure in North Texas law enforcement.

Crockett's office said the congressman's team followed all protocols outlined by the House to contract additional security. The office confirmed the vendor used was approved and had worked with other local entities and law enforcement agencies, including the Capitol Police.

"The fact that an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes for something as sensitive as security for members of Congress highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems," the statement reads. "This is incredibly alarming, especially for those members who receive high volumes of credible and sophisticated death threats."