Dallas SWAT officers shoot, kill fugitive who pointed a gun at them in a hospital parking garage

Dallas police SWAT officers shot and killed a wanted fugitive late Wednesday night, Chief Daniel Comeaux said early Thursday morning.

Comeaux said officers tracked the man to the parking garage of Children's Medical Center Dallas in the Medical District, where they found him "barricaded" inside his vehicle. The officers deployed tear gas inside of the vehicle, and when the suspect came out, he pointed a gun at them.

The SWAT officers fired, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comeaux did not identify the suspect or say what he was wanted for. DPD said it will provide an update on the investigation later Thursday morning.