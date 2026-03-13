Wanted fugitive killed by Dallas SWAT officers worked security for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, sources say

A man shot and killed by Dallas police earlier this week was a familiar figure in North Texas law enforcement – and part of the security detail for U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, sources told CBS News Texas.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell CBS News Texas the man, known publicly as Mike King, had been using aliases while running a business that placed officers in off‑duty jobs.

King was killed Wednesday night after a standoff with Dallas police SWAT officers. Police say he fled into a hospital parking garage, barricaded himself inside a vehicle, and was forced out by tear gas before pulling a gun on officers.

Sources say he was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and had claimed to be one while operating Off Duty Police Services, an online platform connecting North Texas officers with off‑duty work. Authorities have not released his real name.

Trusted role in congressional security

Images obtained by CBS News Texas show King standing close to Crockett at events and on the campaign trail during her recent run for a U.S. Senate seat. Sources say he oversaw teams of security officers at several downtown Dallas hotels and at his church.

Law enforcement sources also say King drove a replica undercover police vehicle and used license plates stolen from cars outside a military recruiting office. His background – which sources say includes a criminal history – raises questions about how he managed extra‑duty jobs for police officers and secured a high‑level security role for a sitting member of Congress.

Documents obtained by CBS News Texas show a person named Mike King received payments for "security services" from Crockett as recently as last year.

Officials decline to comment

Crockett's office has declined to answer questions. The Dallas Police Department is also not commenting at this time.