Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett breaks silence after security team member killed by Dallas SWAT

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett issued a statement Monday after it was confirmed that a man shot and killed by Dallas police last week had worked on her security team, as well as being a familiar figure in North Texas law enforcement.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, had been publicly using the alias "Mike King."

Authorities said Robinson had a history of criminal activity, including multiple theft arrests in Dallas, Duncanville, Irving, and by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Despite that background, Robinson had worked as a security officer for Crockett, including during her recent U.S. Senate campaign, and ran a business, Off Duty Police Services, that placed local law enforcement officers in off-duty jobs.

Dallas police detail standoff, investigation into impersonation

Dallas police said Robinson was killed Wednesday night following a standoff with SWAT officers. He reportedly fled into a hospital parking garage, barricaded himself inside a vehicle, and was forced out with tear gas before allegedly pulling a gun on officers. Robinson had been under federal investigation for impersonating law enforcement.

In a statement, Crockett's office said the congressman's team followed all protocols outlined by the House to contract additional security. The office confirmed the vendor used was approved and had worked with other local entities and law enforcement agencies, including the Capitol Police.

"The fact that an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes for something as sensitive as security for members of Congress highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems," the statement reads. "This is incredibly alarming, especially for those members who receive high volumes of credible and sophisticated death threats."

Jasmine Crockett's office defends vetting process, reflects on Robinson's role

The office emphasized that Robinson, known to the team as Mike King, never endangered them and "worked diligently, coordinated with local law enforcement, and maintained positive relationships throughout the community."

Crockett's statement also noted her belief in redemption and second chances, expressing grief over the "lost good that could have come from his redemption."