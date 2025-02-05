Dallas Open volunteer ball person says age is just a number when living out your dreams

FRISCO – There's a key factor for a smooth tennis match.

It's the ball boys. They're the kids that stand on the side or corner, hand tennis balls to players and gather them after a point. But, there was a 67-year-old out on the court Tuesday at the Dallas Open, who's proving that age is just a number when living out your dreams.

"You say age is only a number. I would say it's helpful to have an orthopedic in your life, because I'm doing this on a titanium hip," ball person, Tony Downer said. "But, you know, if you exercise frequently, and just look after yourself and keep a big supply of Advil close by, then you two can do it too."

Downer is a volunteer ball person at the Dallas Open this year. He admits he's on the older side for the position. He's a graduate of Harvard and an avid tennis fan, but this is a passion he wanted to pursue after retiring from his career as a venture capitalist.

Downer actually followed in his twin son's footsteps of being ball boys. He says he had to go through a rigorous audition process but was selected to be a ball person for nine US Open tennis tournaments and has participated in 23 tournaments to date.

He said it's a very physically demanding role, but worth it to have a front-row seat to a sport he loves. He hopes to be an inspiration and mentor to the kids.

"Hopefully people look at that and sort of say, 'You know, maybe I could live that fantasy too.' The other thing is, as somebody who likes to be physically active, it's nice to sort of stare at the aged monster and stare him down for a little and pursue my inner Peter Pan," Downer said.

Downer also joked that his wife will determine when he needs to stop and come home and play with their grandkids more. But for now, he's going to continue until his body says otherwise.