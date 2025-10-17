Dallas mayor calls for review after police chief rejects $25 million ICE offer for immigration enforcement

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson is calling for a public review of Police Chief Daniel Comeaux's decision to reject a $25 million federal offer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, urging a joint committee meeting to determine whether the city should reconsider joining the 287(g) immigration enforcement program.

Mayor seeks committee briefing

The Republican mayor's request follows Comeaux's disclosure to the Community Police Oversight Board that he personally declined ICE's $25 million offer, citing concerns about bringing unwanted attention to Dallas.

The 287(g) program allows local law enforcement agencies to perform certain immigration duties under federal authority. Recent changes in Texas law now require county sheriff's departments to participate in at least one of the program's models.

Johnson says the decision should be made transparently, with public input and a thorough analysis of both financial implications and public safety impact.

Memo outlines mayor's request

In a memorandum sent Friday to city committee chairs - Cara Mendelsohn (Public Safety) and Maxie Johnson (Government Efficiency) - Mayor Johnson asked for a joint meeting to be convened as soon as possible.

"Clearly, participation in ICE's Task Force Model could offer substantial financial benefits to Dallas," Johnson said in the memo. "These funds could be used to hire additional officers without impacting the city's budget. Declining ICE's offer may mean forfeiting significant financial resources."

Johnson is requesting briefings during the meeting from both ICE representatives and the Dallas police chief regarding the rejected $25 million offer and the 287(g) program. He is urging the committees to evaluate the potential financial efficiencies and public safety benefits of participating in ICE's Task Force Model.

He also said public input should be considered in the decision-making process, followed by a thoroughly vetted recommendation from the committees to be presented to the full City Council for potential further action.

Comeaux explains his decision

Comeaux disclosed the rejection of the $25 million federal offer during a recent Community Police Oversight Board meeting.

During the meeting, he clarified that social media posts suggesting Dallas police were helping ICE were inaccurate. Officers were assisting U.S. Marshals, Comeaux said.

He emphasized that the department has had "very little interaction with ICE."

"We were contacted by the federal government, I think it was last week or within the last two weeks, and we were offered $25 million to be appointed 287(g)," Comeaux said. "We said absolutely no, not no. That was me who said that, turned it down.

"There's nothing happening in Dallas, but every time we do something like this, we're bringing more attention to Dallas. We don't need that attention. We don't want to deal with that smoke."

What is the 287(g) program?

Since 1996, state and local law enforcement agencies have been able to partner with the Department of Homeland Security to carry out certain immigration enforcement duties through a voluntary program known as 287(g).

The program includes three models that departments can participate in:

Serving administrative warrants in jails

Executing civil immigration warrants on behalf of the federal government

Conducting limited immigration enforcement activities

Earlier this year, the Texas Legislature passed a law requiring all county sheriff's departments to participate in at least one of the 287(g) models.

North Texas participation details

In February, CBS News Texas asked sheriff's departments in North Texas' four largest counties how they were assisting the Trump administration with immigration enforcement. Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties reported checking the immigration status of any inmates processed through their jails.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office also said it assists federal authorities in apprehending undocumented immigrants when requested.

The city of Keller also participates in the 287(g) program through its jail.

Johnson outlines potential benefits

As of July, more than 100 Texas agencies were participating in the program. Under Senate Bill 8, "nearly all Texas counties - including Dallas County - are now required to participate," Johnson said.

He said ICE now offers full reimbursement for trained officers' salaries, benefits, and overtime.

Potential benefits, Johnson said, include funding additional officers with no budget impact, helping remove violent repeat offenders from the streets, and acting as a "force multiplier" for law enforcement.

"Together, we can continue to make our city government more efficient and responsible, and make Dallas safer, stronger, and more vibrant," Johnson said.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.