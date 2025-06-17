Miami commission to discuss ICE partnership on immigration enforcement

Miami commissioners are scheduled to discuss whether the city's police force will assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in detaining undocumented immigrants during Tuesday's meeting.

The federal 287(g) program allows state and local law enforcement to collaborate with (ICE) in detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants.

Under the federal 287(g) agreement, Miami police officers will gain the authority to stop, interrogate and arrest individuals suspected of violating immigration laws.

The county already participates in the program, along with a growing list of municipalities including Doral, Coral Gables, Hialeah and Homestead.

Half of Miami's residents are foreign born. Local organizations are calling on residents to show up at the meeting to voice their opposition to the resolution.

A vote against the resolution would be in direct opposition to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor has made it clear he wants all agencies with 25 or more officers to partner with the federal program and has asked the legislature to empower him to suspend law enforcement officials who don't cooperate.