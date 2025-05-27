Dallas heat islands study reveals city's hottest neighborhoods

The City of Dallas has released new data from a multi-year study into heat islands to better understand how different neighborhoods experience extreme heat.

The data, collected through sensors mounted on cars driven across the city, shows a steep difference in temperatures depending on where you are. Some neighborhoods were found to be up to 12 degrees hotter than others. These areas are known as "heat islands."

"It could be the same time in two different neighborhoods, and one could be much hotter," said Paul White II, interim director of Dallas' Office of Environmental Quality and Sustainability. "To me, the major finding was the presence of trees and how significant they are."

White said that the study confirms what many environmental experts have long suspected: areas with more pavement, less tree canopy, poor airflow, and higher levels of pollution are much more vulnerable to heat.

"A lot of that is caused by development... lots of pavement, very little greenery," he said. "It's critical to understanding how extreme heat impacts Dallas."

Some of the hottest neighborhoods identified in the study include Oak Cliff, Bishop Arts, the Medical District, Downtown, Oak Lawn, and parts of North Dallas.

Kathy Stewart, a Dallas City Councilwoman who chairs the city's Parks, Trails and Environment Committee, said she hopes the new data will help guide future decisions around heat mitigation.

"This is a health issue. It's not just a nice to have," Stewart said. "If we increase our tree canopy and add green spaces, especially in areas with a lot of concrete, then I think we can bring those temperatures down."

Dallas has experimented with other heat mitigation strategies in the past, like using reflective concrete on certain roads. But Stewart said planting trees remains the most effective long-term solution.

There's already some progress. The city recently moved up four spots in the national ParkScore rankings and now sits at No. 34, which officials say reflects efforts to increase green space and improve access to parks.

City leaders are urging residents to look at the heat island data for themselves and to be aware of how their neighborhoods might be affected, especially as triple-digit temperatures return. The city also uses this information to determine where to place cooling centers during heat emergencies.

In the meantime, health officials recommend limiting time outdoors on extremely hot days, staying hydrated, and seeking shade whenever possible.