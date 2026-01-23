Rainy Friday in North Texas before ice, sleet and extreme cold settle in

Friday is starting out rainy and foggy in North Texas, with rain becoming more widespread into the afternoon. Cold rain and windy conditions in the afternoon may make travel difficult in parts of the region.

The first winter storm warning of the season begins at 6 p.m. and continues through noon Sunday as we will be seeing rounds of rain, sleet, freezing rain and some snow across North Texas.

Freezing rain will start Friday evening to the north and west of the DFW Metroplex. Temperatures will drop overnight, and all areas will see the changeover to freezing rain.

Saturday morning will bring sleet with some pockets of freezing rain possible, a break by midday and more precipitation moving through by the evening. One to 2 inches of sleet likely will accumulate through the day on Saturday.

Any sleet on the roadways will quickly freeze overnight into Sunday as temperatures drop even further. Some snow is possible on Sunday, but the chances have declined. Precipitation will clear out of the region from west to east.

All told, North Texas will see anywhere from a quarter-inch to a half-inch of ice, and a mix of snow and sleet accumulating to between 1 and 3 inches.

Bitterly cold temperatures are on the way for Sunday and Monday with an extreme cold warning in place. Wind chills could reach as low as -12.

While some sunshine will return on Monday, high temperatures will struggle to get above freezing so ice on roadways will still be a concern. Anything left on the roads will re-freeze again into Tuesday morning. Road conditions should improve by Tuesday afternoon.