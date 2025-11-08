Cold front will drop temperatures by over 20 degrees in North Texas this weekend

Get ready for the coldest air of the season. Saturday night's cold front will dip temperatures by over 20 degrees within the next 24 hours.

The forecast for Saturday is absolutely fantastic, whether planning on going to the TCU football game or taking a stroll at the park. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 80 degrees by 3 p.m., with a slight breeze around 5-10 mph.

Late Saturday, a cold front moves across the area bringing windy conditions and a colder airmass. Temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the upper 40s, and the highs will be in the upper 50s. Winds will be gusting up to 35 mph, which may make it feel even colder.

A freeze watch is now in effect starting at 9 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Temperatures will be near or below freezing, so now is the time to prepare to bring indoors pets and protect any sensitive outdoor plants.

Bundle up, Monday. The coldest air is expected that morning, which is why the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day. Temperatures may dip as low as the upper 20s across North Texas.

Tuesday is forecasted to be dry, sunny and mild. Winds will return from the south, gusting up to 35 mph. This will lead to high fire danger on Veterans Day. Please avoid any activities that may cause a spark or a flame.

After mid-week, temperatures will eventually climb above average, and sunshine will stay abundant.