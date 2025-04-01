North Texas faces threat of large hail, high winds and possible tornadoes. Here's what you need to know

Clouds increase across parts of North Texas Tuesday, leading to partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies.

The southeast surface flow will increase the moisture content throughout the day, and then by late Tuesday, showers and storms will develop.

Several First Alert Weather Days are in place for multiple rounds of rain and storms in the forecast.

At midnight until about 9 a.m. Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day is in place due to a complex of storms developing to the northern west side in North Texas. It has the potential to develop isolated tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. As it moves through DFW, it will eventually shift its way to the east.

There is a slight risk of severe storms that includes the west and northwest side of Texas overnight into Wednesday morning.

Most of Wednesday is dry. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, there will be another complex of storms developing, as a front has stalled out and limited energy has shifted overhead.

There's a First Alert Weather Day from midnight until 6 a.m. on Thursday. Due to more rain and strong to severe storms in the forecast, the biggest threat is large hail and damaging wind gusts.

There will be a break Thursday afternoon before more widespread rain hits, going into Friday.

Friday, prepare for a First Alert Weather Day – all day. Due to off-and-on rain and storms in the forecast, the potential for large hail and damaging wind is the biggest threat.

Toward the end of the week, the flooding threat will increase, because there's the potential of one to 4 inches of rain or higher in localized spots.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday morning, because of storms. Again, large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats, along with the potential for floods.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the low 80s, but looking at the First Alert 7-day forecast by Sunday, temperatures will be in the upper 50s.