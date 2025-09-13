Summer feel sticking around in North Texas with heat index in the upper 90s

Summer sticking around for North Texas with high temps in the 90s through next week

The North Texas region is noticeably warm and sticky outside on Saturday. High temperatures in the mid-90s are above average, and with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s, feels-like temperatures will be a few degrees higher.

Anyone planning on going to a football game, Grapefest or any other weekend festivities, should be prepared to dress for the heat.

Saturday's high for DFW is 94 degrees with a heat index value of 97 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph and cloud cover will increase throughout the day.

There is a chance of a pop-up shower in the late afternoon, but most of the area will stay rain-free.

Anyone allergic to pollen such as chenopods, ragweed and elm are advised to limit time outdoors. The pollen count is high on Saturday and will stay high through the next few days.

Conditions are expected to remain the same on Sunday and Monday. A better chance of rain returns to the forecast on Thursday as a low pressure system moves into North Texas.