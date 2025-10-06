Unseasonably warm temperatures stick around North Texas this week

Monday will be another hot and mostly sunny day across most of North Texas with winds from the east around 5 to 10 mph.

Though most of the area will remain dry, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm for areas to the east of the I-35 corridor.

This is due to a an area of low pressure that will move north from the Gulf along the Mississippi River. It will eject some moisture into North Texas area, which may pop up an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Only a few lucky cities will likely see some rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also have slim chances for some precipitation. A cold front will slowly move through area Tuesday; A dry air mass is in place, but there may be enough moisture available in the atmosphere to encourage the formation of a few showers and storms through Wednesday. Once again, the chance of rain is extremely low.

The front will also cause high temperatures to drop a couple of degrees on Wednesday, but the region is still hotter than average.

As for the rest of the week into this next weekend, conditions stay hot and dry as a ridge of high pressure rebuilds.

Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures while they last.