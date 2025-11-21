Patches of dense fog could impact Friday morning commute in North Texas

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Friday morning in North Texas due to fog. Patches of thick fog are moving across the region and could impact drivers by causing limited visibility during the morning commute.

Sunshine will return by Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s.

After a break in the precipitation on Friday and Saturday, another storm system moves in to North Texas in the later afternoon Sunday, with widespread rain possible. The First Alert Weather team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday due to widespread rain in the forecast and potential for flooding.

As Thanksgiving approaches, temperatures will cool off and feel more seasonable.