After beautiful autumn Sunday in North Texas, temperatures rise into the 80s by mid-week

Sunday brings fabulous weather to North Texas, which started off with a crisp low of 46 degrees at DFW Airport.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 60s for the Metroplex and the low 70s for areas to the west. There will be plenty of of sunshine and winds from the southeast from 5-10 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast throughout the week, bringing clear skies and above-average temperatures all week long. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be breezy with winds coming from the south, with gusts up to 25 mph.

The next cold front is expected to move through on Saturday, bringing temperatures back to about 70, which is normal for this season. No rain is currently in the forecast.