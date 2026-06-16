Heat index to reach triple-digits in North Texas this week as moisture builds from the Gulf

North Texas is waking up to warm and muggy conditions Tuesday morning with some areas of fog to the southwest. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the region through 9 a.m.

Once the fog clears out, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 90. Feels-like temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s and there is a slim 10% chance of a shower or two to the southeast.

After Tuesday, the heat and humidity are going to rise. By Wednesday, feels-like temperatures reach the lower 100s and then on Thursday it may feel as hot as 108.

A First Alert Weather Day may be needed on Thursday if the National Weather Service issues any heat alerts.

As a potential tropical system moves across the Gulf, it will move further to the southeast and will bring flooding rains to the coast. The system will bring an increase in southeasterly winds to North Texas, further increasing heat and humidity.

The next front will arrive late Thursday into Friday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing gusty winds will be possible into early Friday.

Rain chances stick around for the first half of the weekend with Father's Day trending drier than Saturday. Expect feels-like temperatures to once again be over 100 on Father's Day and into early next week.