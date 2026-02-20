Pleasant, cooler Friday for North Texas before temperatures dip through the weekend

North Texas is off to a cooler start Friday morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the 40s. Clouds will build into the afternoon and with northeasterly winds, temperatures will only reach the lower 60s.

The cooler air continues into the weekend as another cold front moves Friday night. Temperatures on Sunday morning will be close to the freezing mark, and some parts of North Texas likely will see a freeze. Apart from the morning lows, it will be a pleasant winter weekend across North Texas with highs in the lower 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Areas far southeast of the Metroplex have a small chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will return to the 80s by Wednesday. North Texas continues to stay dry, with no big rain chances in sight.

The First Alert Weather team is taking part in a special event on Saturday for anyone interested in becoming a storm spotter for the National Weather Service during severe weather. The NWS is hosting a free training in Garland, and CBS News Texas meteorologists Jeff Ray and Lauren Bostwick will both be there discussing the local climate.