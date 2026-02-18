Free Skywarn Storm Spotter Training set for Dallas County with CBS News Texas Meteorologists

As North Texas heads toward severe weather season, CBS News Texas First Alert Meteorologists will join the National Weather Service for a free Skywarn Storm Spotter Training class in North Texas.

Every year, CBS News Texas Meteorologists are asked to present a segment on severe weather at one of the four major Skywarn classes in Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, or Collin counties. Classes teach basic storm structure, weather concepts and how to report severe weather to the National Weather Service.

CBS Texas First Alert Meteorologists Jeff Ray and Lauren Bostwick will present at the Skywarn training seminar for Dallas County on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The training takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city of Garland Holford Recreation Center. Officially known as the Skywarn Storm Spotter Training Class, the program will be held in partnership with the City of Garland Office of Emergency Management.

There is no cost to attend this class, no pre-registration is required, and you do not have to be a resident of Dallas County to attend.

The training is designed for both experienced storm spotters and anyone interested in learning more about severe weather in North and Central Texas.

NWS

NWS teaches this class in different counties across Texas. For more information about NWS Skywarn classes, click here.