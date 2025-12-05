Cold morning, cloudy afternoon in North Texas Friday before nice weekend weather

North Texans will need jackets as they get out the door on Friday morning as temperatures will be in the 30s. Some areas along the Red River are below freezing.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s Friday afternoon with the help of winds from the south. There will be more clouds than sunshine.

This weekend, expect warmer temperatures on Saturday with highs near 60 before a cold front moves through into Sunday.

If you're heading to the Klyde Warren Park Tree Lighting on Sunday, be sure to wear a jacket as temperatures will be in the mid-40s after sunset.

A surge of cold air arrives by Monday morning, with temperatures dropping to around freezing.

Looking ahead to next week, things stay pretty quiet in North Texas. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows ranging from the low 30s to mid-40s as a few cold fronts move through.

As of now, it looks like the region will stay dry through at least the middle of December.