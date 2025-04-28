Cloudy, windy, warm Monday kicks off week with potential for multiple storms in North Texas

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes possible as severe weather moves into North Texas

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes possible as severe weather moves into North Texas

Monday will be cloudy, windy and warm with high temperatures expected to top out in the 80s. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 30 mph in the afternoon. The southerly wind will bring in moisture that will help storms to develop later in the evening.

Storms are expected to fire up Monday night ahead of a dry line. The threat is conditional, meaning that storm development will be heavily dependent on environmental factors. If storms do initiate, they will likely be very strong and could contain large hailstones. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 out of 5 threat for severe storms tonight for counties northwest of North Texas and push to the east overnight.

In addition to Monday's risk, First Alert Weather Days are in place for Tuesday evening and Wednesday for the risk of severe storms and flooding. The SPC has issued a slight risk for Tuesday night northwest of the Metroplex, indicating scattered severe storms will be possible.

Another scattered threat for severe weather is likely across all of North Texas on Wednesday. The strongest storms will be in the afternoon through the evening.

The main concern is large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain leading to flooding. However, there is a possibility for a tornado or two, especially on Wednesday.

Conditions will clear on Thursday, but rain returns Friday and into the weekend.