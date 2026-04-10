Rainy stretch for North Texas begins Friday with the potential for severe storms this weekend

Friday in North Texas is starting out mild with temperatures in the 60s. Highs will top out in the lower 80s, but there is a 30% chance of rain.

Saturday's forecast is similar, with isolated storm chances in the late afternoon. It will still be the better day for outdoor activities, as Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to disruptive rain and the threat for severe storms.

As of now it looks like round of rain will move through early Sunday, then another round of rain with the potential for severe storms will come later in the day.

The more rain there is early, the less of a chance there will be for severe storms. Severe weather chances will increase if there is less rain and some breaks in the cloud cover earlier in the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has North Texas is under level 1 (marginal) and level 2 (slight) riska for severe storms on Sunday. All forms of severe weather will be possible if the storms get fired up later in the day.

Severe weather chances continue for North Texas each day through Wednesday; Monday looks to have the lowest chance of rain and storms.

The First Alert Weather Team continues to watch Tuesday and Wednesday for more severe storms and the chance for more First Alert Weather Days. The timing of these storms would be during the afternoons and early evenings.