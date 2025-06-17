Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy winds and temperatures in the 90s across North Texas

Tuesday will be dry, hot and windy. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s, with the heat index value in the triple digits. Winds will come from the south, gusting around 30 mph on Tuesday afternoon.

Copy and paste this forecast about 10 more times! Highs in the mid-90s, lows in the upper 70s, and sunshine will be expected over the next several days.

However, there is a chance for some rain across North Texas late Wednesday night. A weak cold front will trigger showers and storms Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. A few isolated severe storms will be possible, and damaging winds are the primary threat. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk.

Conditions should clear up by Thursday afternoon, and a few lingering showers will remain possible for the southern counties.

By Friday, the official start of Summer Solstice, temperatures will be a few degrees above average, breezy, and mostly sunny. A good start to the season!