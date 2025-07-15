Partly cloudy skies, showers possible Tuesday as temperatures climb back to mid and upper 90s in North Texas

Temperatures to climb back to upper 90s in North Texas after rain, storms

Temperatures to climb back to upper 90s in North Texas after rain, storms

Temperatures to climb back to upper 90s in North Texas after rain, storms

Happy Tuesday, North Texas.

Most woke to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be another warm and muggy day as temperatures climb into the mid-90s with feels-like temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

A few showers are possible again Tuesday afternoon, mainly along and west of I-35.

No severe weather is expected, but a brief heavy downpour and lightning are possible.

High pressure shifts west into the area Wednesday through the weekend, giving North Texas lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will climb above normal into the upper 90s this weekend, with feels-like temperatures reaching near 105.

Remember those heat safety precautions as summer heat moves in.

The First Alert Weather team is also watching a disturbance off Florida's east coast for potential development this week as it moves west into the Gulf.

It has a medium chance of organizing and could be the next named storm, Dexter.

Regardless of development, heavy rain is expected along the north central Gulf coast, including Louisiana.

Depending on the path, some tropical moisture could move into East Texas and bring a few showers to the southeast counties Friday evening into Saturday.