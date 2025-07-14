Scattered storms, showers expected across North Texas Monday; sunny skies return mid-week

More rainfall expected across North Texas; flash flooding may happen

More rainfall expected across North Texas; flash flooding may happen

Happy Monday!

North Texas has another rainy day ahead. A moist airmass is over the area, and upper-level energy is sparking up storms.

Reinitiation of scattered thunderstorms will be expected Monday afternoon, especially for cities to the east.

Due to the abundance of cloud cover and rain, the high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday, there is a chance of rain in the afternoon due to daytime heating, but the majority of the activity will encompass the Red River Valley.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the next few days, bringing drier weather and warmer temperatures.

Lows will be in the mid-70s, and high temperatures will gradually reach into the upper 90s. An abundance of moisture will still stay in the area, so a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out.

Also, by Wednesday, heat index values will be back in the triple digits, and winds will be gusty coming from the south.

Stay tuned!