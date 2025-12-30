Temperatures to slowly warm after cold front brings frigid weather to North Texas

Brrr! It's freezing outside on Tuesday morning, literally.

Temperatures across the area dropped below freezing in the 30s and 20s, and winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph made it feel like the 20s and teens.

Clear skies are in the forecast, with a high that will reach below average at 53 degrees. Winds will eventually shift from the southwest on Tuesday afternoon, around 5 to 10 mph.

New Year's Eve will start cool and crisp in the 30s, but the afternoon high will be pleasant in the mid-60s. By the evening, temperatures will dip into the 40s by midnight. Skies will remain mostly clear, and winds will come from the southwest at around 5 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will build in the upper levels of the atmosphere this week, resulting in warmer-than-average temperatures. The start of 2026 will be warmer than average, with temperatures in the 70s. The first full week of the new year looks to be dry and warmer than average.