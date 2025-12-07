Cold front brings cool, windy and dry air to North Texas

It's a foggy start to Sunday. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory that will be in effect until 9 a.m. for significantly reduced visibility.

If you plan to leave the house Sunday morning, please be careful by maintaining a safe distance between vehicles and turning on your low-beam headlights.

Unlike Saturday, the fog is expected to lift by lunchtime. Once it does, the skies will clear, and there will be plenty of sunshine. The high Sunday will be in the low to mid-50s.

A cold front is moving across the area Sunday morning, bringing a cool and gusty northerly wind. The good news is that this front is ushering a dry airmass into North Texas. So, any lingering fog should be swept away by the afternoon.

Monday morning will be cold. The low is forecast to dip into the mid-20s for counties along the Red River and in the low 30s for the DFW Metroplex. The high Monday will also only reach into the low 50s, with mild winds and sunny skies.

The rest of the week, a ridge of high pressure will build, increasing the temperatures and decreasing the chance for rain.

Another cold front will move across the area on Thursday, dipping temperatures just in time for the weekend.