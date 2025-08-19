Dallas Cowboys open practice to fans, who remain hopeful for a Super Bowl championship

Dallas Cowboys open practice to fans after return from training camp

The cellphone temperature read 98 degrees as Dallas Cowboys fans stood in line, which stretched from the Ford Center to the street.

Jerseys, sequin shirts and the unforgiving Texas heat did not deter fans at all.

When the doors opened, fans wanted a glimpse of the hottest ticket in town: the Dallas Cowboys.

Joy, who did not give CBS News Texas her last name, said she bleeds blue.

"I think the Dallas Cowboys is going all the way. Super Bowl. Undefeated champs. Yes," she said.

Joy isn't the only fan who came to open practice with hope. Luke McPherson brought his infant son, Luka, with the same faith.

"I'm a realist and a Cowboys fan, so Super Bowl or bust," McPherson said. "So, most likely a Super Bowl win this year."

Ken Barrett brought his Godson, Mason Kimbrough, to the open practice. He said the 11-year-old got injured during a fireworks accident at a league football practice.

"He's a young kid. He loves playing football, and that's the first thing he asked when he had the injury is would he be able to play again?" Barrett said.

Kimbrough said he was in good spirits as he continues to recover from the accident. He explained what happened.

"The fireworks, when it exploded, it had had took out my eye, so I couldn't see it. And then it just went off in my hand," Kimbrough said.

Doctors told him he would play football again. Kimbrough is thankful he can still see his Dallas Cowboys. His Godfather thought the open practice would be a great outing and wonderful therapy.

Now, he and other fans are waiting on the Jerry Jones-Micah Parsons impasse to end.

"As a matter of fact, we're gonna [sic] send a memo out for tomorrow's practice for everyone to wear their Micah Parsons jerseys," Barrett said.