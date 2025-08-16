Cooper Rush throws TD, pick-six in preseason return to AT&T Stadium as Ravens rout Cowboys 31-13

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush threw a touchdown pass and a pick-6 in his return to AT&T Stadium, and rookie Tyler Loop kicked five field goals as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-13 in preseason action Saturday night.

D'Ernest Johnson added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Ravens (2-0).

Loop — expected to replace longtime kicker Justin Tucker, who was released in the offseason following accusations of inappropriate behavior by massage therapists — connected from 53, 52, 42, 36, and 29 yards. He missed once, from 50.

Cornerback Andrew Booth intercepted Rush and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 47 and 36 yards for the Cowboys (0-2).

Rush, who spent seven seasons as Dak Prescott's backup in Dallas before signing with Baltimore in free agency, threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Keith Kirkwood on a fourth-down play early in the second quarter. He played the first half, finishing 20 of 30 for 198 yards with two interceptions.

Rush's first interception came on a throw behind receiver LaJohntay Wester. Booth grabbed it and raced down the left sideline, dodging tacklers over the final 10 yards.

Joe Milton, competing to replace Rush as Prescott's backup, went 9 of 18 for 122 yards and one interception over 3 1/2 quarters. He connected with Jonathan Mingo for a 49-yard gain to set up Aubrey's first field goal.

Milton's interception came immediately after Dallas' Kemon Hall picked off a deflected pass. Milton's deep throw from midfield was intercepted in the end zone by safety Reuben Lowrey.

Loop's fourth field goal came on a drive extended by a roughing-the-passer penalty against linebacker Darius Harris.

Neither Prescott nor Ravens starter Lamar Jackson played. Prescott appeared briefly on the stadium's videoboard, urging fans to make noise before Rush's touchdown pass.

Baltimore outgained Dallas 273 yards to 31 in the first half, running 50 plays to the Cowboys' 19. The Ravens had 16 first downs before halftime; Dallas had two.

Keyon Martin gave the Ravens a 2-0 lead with a sack of Milton in the end zone on third-and-13 from the Cowboys' 3-yard line.

Right guard Tyler Booker, Dallas' first-round draft pick, made his preseason debut and played into the third quarter.

Mingo, who led Dallas in receiving yards with his lone 49-yard catch, left in the third quarter with a knee injury.

The Cowboys, playing their first home preseason game, held a moment of silence before kickoff for victims of the July 4 flooding in Texas.

