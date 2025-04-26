Dallas Cowboys bolster roster with nine picks in 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys concluded the 2025 NFL Draft with six selections on Saturday, bringing their total to nine players chosen over the three-day event.

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Overall, the Cowboys selected five defensive players and four offensive players.

G Tyler Booker - Alabama (Round 1, Pick 12)

- Alabama (Round 1, Pick 12) EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku - Boston College (Round 2, Pick 44)

- Boston College (Round 2, Pick 44) CB Shavon Revel Jr. - East Carolina (Round 3, Pick 76)

- East Carolina (Round 3, Pick 76) RB Jaydon Blue - Texas (Round 5, Pick 149)

- Texas (Round 5, Pick 149) LB Shemar James - Florida (Round 5, Pick 152)

- Florida (Round 5, Pick 152) OT Ajani Cornelius - Oregon (Round 6, Pick 204)

- Oregon (Round 6, Pick 204) DT Jay Toia - UCLA (Round 7, Pick 217)

- UCLA (Round 7, Pick 217) RB Phil Mafah - Clemson (Round 7, Pick 239)

- Clemson (Round 7, Pick 239) DT Tommy Akingbesote - Maryland (Round 7, Pick 247)



Check back with CBS News Texas for continuing coverage of the Cowboys.