Dallas Cowboys bolster roster with nine picks in 2025 NFL Draft

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

CBS Texas

The Dallas Cowboys concluded the 2025 NFL Draft with six selections on Saturday, bringing their total to nine players chosen over the three-day event.  

NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Overall, the Cowboys selected five defensive players and four offensive players.

  • G Tyler Booker - Alabama (Round 1, Pick 12)
  • EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku - Boston College (Round 2, Pick 44)
  • CB Shavon Revel Jr. - East Carolina (Round 3, Pick 76)
  • RB Jaydon Blue - Texas (Round 5, Pick 149)
  • LB Shemar James - Florida (Round 5, Pick 152)
  • OT Ajani Cornelius - Oregon (Round 6, Pick 204)
  • DT Jay Toia - UCLA (Round 7, Pick 217)
  • RB Phil Mafah - Clemson (Round 7, Pick 239)
  • DT Tommy Akingbesote - Maryland (Round 7, Pick 247)

