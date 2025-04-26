Dallas Cowboys bolster roster with nine picks in 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys concluded the 2025 NFL Draft with six selections on Saturday, bringing their total to nine players chosen over the three-day event.
Overall, the Cowboys selected five defensive players and four offensive players.
- G Tyler Booker - Alabama (Round 1, Pick 12)
- EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku - Boston College (Round 2, Pick 44)
- CB Shavon Revel Jr. - East Carolina (Round 3, Pick 76)
- RB Jaydon Blue - Texas (Round 5, Pick 149)
- LB Shemar James - Florida (Round 5, Pick 152)
- OT Ajani Cornelius - Oregon (Round 6, Pick 204)
- DT Jay Toia - UCLA (Round 7, Pick 217)
- RB Phil Mafah - Clemson (Round 7, Pick 239)
- DT Tommy Akingbesote - Maryland (Round 7, Pick 247)
