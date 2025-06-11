Prescott, Pickens show chemistry on Day 2 of Cowboys minicamp

Day 2 of Cowboys minicamp was somewhat more eventful than Day 1.

Micah Parsons strapped on the helmet and participated in the individual drills portion, but wasn't seen during team activities.

Prescott sharp in two-minute drill

On offense, Dak Prescott led a two-minute drill, where he went 6-of-8 passing and capped it off with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson.

Pickens, Prescott building chemistry

Another target Prescott has established chemistry with is newly acquired wide receiver George Pickens, who feels he and Prescott have only scratched the surface on what they can do together.

"He's just been controlling everything," Pickens said. "All the stuff, all the plays are kind of based on him as well. When I get to see how he wants to run his stuff, how Schotty is calling it ... everything is connecting slowly but surely."

New trio working closely

Since joining the Cowboys, Pickens has been spending much of his practice time with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Early signs of offensive depth

That Prescott-Pickens connection, young as it may be, has been one of the biggest eye-catchers so far since the team traded for Pickens back in May.

"Having him, 88, Jalen, some of the young guys, myself ... Schoony, you physically cannot cover everybody," Ferguson said. "I think it's going to be really hard in the pass game and then also, we can run the ball too."

Final day at The Star

Two days of minicamp are down, with one to go.

Thursday will be the last offseason practice at The Star.

Training camp opens in Oxnard

The next time this team is together will be at Oxnard for the start of training camp on July 25.