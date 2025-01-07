Cotton Bowl game day excitement comes with concerns for snow and ice

ARLINGTON — The winter weather expected this week could impact the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Friday night.

The University of Texas and Ohio State University will go head-to-head in one of the two playoff games this week ahead of the College National Championship.

The City of Arlington is ready to host 75-80,000 UT and OSU fans on Friday, but with the game day excitement also comes concern for the potential of snow and ice. Road crews were out in full force Tuesday pretreating roads.

"We put salt brine on 24 or 48 hours in advance. We don't sand until it starts snowing or ice is forming," said DJ Ryals, one of Arlington's field operations supervisors.

The city says it will bump up staffing, have plows on standby, and even an updated operations center.

"That will give us the ability to pretty much monitor the entire city and specifically, you know, the entertainment district all around this area, around the stadium," said Adam Evans with the Arlington Fire Department.

Evans says they are even more prepared after the 2011 Super Bowl when nearly a half foot of snow fell in DFW before the big game.

"We learned a lot from that. Our guys are highly trained to drive in it and respond in it. All our response vehicles are outfitted with tire chains for hazardous winter conditions," he said

Organizers with the Cotton Classic said no changes have been made to game day plans, saying in a statement, "We always have plans for inclement weather. Should conditions warrant it, we will communicate to everyone attending."

"We are not excited for the snow. We are excited for all the visitors to come to Arlington. And hoping for a great game," Ryals said.

Both the OSU and UT marching bands said the weather has changed their travel plans. UT will arrive in North Texas earlier on Wednesday and OSU plans to fly in on Thursday morning and has made plans to now practice indoors at the Melissa Championship Center.