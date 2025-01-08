Winter storm warning issued for Dallas-Fort Worth as sleet, snow approaches

Mix of sleet, snow to arrive in North Texas early Thursday morning

NORTH TEXAS – Early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for several North Texas counties.

The warning goes into effect 6 a.m. Thursday and will continue until 12 p.m. Friday for counties including Denton, Collin, Parker, Dallas, Tarrant, Rockwall and Grayson.

Surrounding counties, including Johnson, Hood and Kaufman, remain under the winter storm watch that was initially issued earlier this week. A mix of snow and sleet is possible.

First Alert Weather Days also remain in effect through Friday due to the coldest days of the season arriving in Dallas-Fort Worth.

How much snow is Dallas-Fort Worth supposed to get?

The anticipated wintry mix will move into the Metroplex overnight Wednesday from the west. By Thursday morning, 2 to 4 inches of a mix of sleet and snow is in store for North Texans.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated snowfall amounts could top 8 inches within more intense bands. The higher amounts of snow will fall in counties north of I-20. By Friday, there will be light snow but roads will likely refreeze from the day before.

A strong upper low is over the Baja Peninsula and as of Wednesday afternoon, the low tracked further south which leads to more of a snow accumulation possibility in North Texas.

The latest forecast models have the transition zone slightly further south which means the Metroplex could be in snow longer leading to more snow accumulation. However, the rain will mix with sleet then snow will happen as the day progresses Thursday. The latest model shows the winter mix leaning more toward snow for the metroplex toward midday. Just a few degrees could mean a winter mix or snow.

Driving will be difficult while this storm is over North Texas. Anyone who needs to hit the roads should plan ahead, allow extra time and drive with extreme caution.

Wednesday's weather will be pleasant ahead of the storm. The forecasted high is 41 degrees with clear skies.

Thursday will be cooler with a high of 34 degrees and 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's high will be 38 degrees with 10% chance for precipitation.

The forecast is complex and can still change, according to the CBS News Texas First Alert meteorologists.

